2023-24 Bally Sports Broadcasting Schedule

TAMPA, Fla. – Bally Sports, the TV and streaming home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, is scheduled to broadcast 71 Lightning games during the 2023-24 NHL season, the team and network announced. The coverage will air on Bally Sports Sun and stream in the Bally Sports app.

Coming off the most widely watched Lightning season locally in team history, Bally Sports’ first game is Oct. 14 when the Bolts visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. Each game broadcast by Bally Sports will be preceded by a half-hour “Lightning Live” pregame show and followed by “Lightning Live” postgame coverage.

Bally Sports’ Lightning schedule also includes two games against the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the first two games this season against the in-state rival Florida Panthers, and four games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a playoff opponent each of the past two years.

In addition to airing on Bally Sports Sun, all of the network’s Lightning games and programming will stream on the Bally Sports app and at BallySports.com. Fans can access the streaming coverage by logging in through their pay-TV provider or by signing up for Bally Sports+, a streaming service within the Bally Sports app that gives local fans direct access to their favorite hometown teams. New this season, fans can sign up for a Season Pass to Bally Sports+. It is also available on monthly and annual subscription plans. For more information, go to BallySportsPlus.com.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Randorf returns for his fourth season in the Bally Sports broadcast booth alongside color analyst Brian Engblom, who is back for his ninth season providing expert commentary. Engblom will again take fans to ice level, calling select games from between the benches. Rinkside reporter Gabby Shirley is back for her third season covering the Lightning and providing interviews and behind-the-scenes access on the broadcast and social media.

“Lightning Live” host Paul Kennedy will again anchor the pregame, postgame and intermission coverage. Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk and former Lightning winger Adam Hall return as analysts, and former Bolts defenseman Braydon Coburn will also join as a pregame, postgame and intermission analyst this season.

New episodes of “Recharge” will take fans behind the scenes with their favorite Lightning players and coaches throughout the season on Bally Sports. The popular “Bolts Beginnings” series also returns, profiling the hockey origins of some of the team’s top stars.

Fans can join the conversation all season long by following @BallyLightning and @BallySportsFL on X (formerly Twitter), @ballysportsflorida on Instagram, and the Bally Sports Florida & Sun page on Facebook.

To make sure fans don’t miss any of the action this season, Bally Sports will present schedule magnets at the Lightning’s season opener on Oct. 10 against the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena.