4 Nations Face-Off heightens as tournament shifts to Boston

As the 4 Nations Face-Off shifts to Boston, a trip to the championship game is on the line for three of the countries competing.

All four teams will play Monday at TD Garden, and those games decide who faces Team USA in Thursday’s tournament title game.

Team Canada faces Team Finland at 1 p.m. Monday before Team USA plays Team Sweden at 8 p.m.

Canada, Sweden and Finland each hold two standings points.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel helped Team USA win each of its games in Montreal in regulation and secure one of the spots in the championship game.

Canada, Finland fight for trip to final

A Canadian team filled with Lightning links can clinch a rematch with the Americans in Thursday’s championship by defeating Finland in regulation during Monday’s afternoon game.

A regulation win for Finland gives them that spot in the final.

Canada fell to Team USA by a 3-1 score on Saturday, three days after beating Sweden in overtime, 4-3.

Forwards Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel are the Lightning players on Team Canada.

Point has one assist in the tournament, while Cirelli and Hagel have brought a physical impact for Team Canada—Hagel fought on the opening draw Saturday, while Cirelli’s five hits led the Canadians.

Team Canada and Bolts head coach Jon Cooper had not yet named a starting goalie for Monday’s game as of Sunday evening. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington started the first two games.

Kevin Lankinen figures to start in net for Finland, which beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

What: 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada vs Finland.

When: Monday, Feb. 17 @ 1 p.m. ET.

Who: F Brayden Point (CAN), F Anthony Cirelli (CAN), F Brandon Hagel (CAN), HC Jon Cooper (CAN), GM Julien BriseBois (CAN).

Where: TD Garden, Boston.

Watch: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS.

Hedman, Sweden prep for tourney-leading USA

Should Finland and Canada require overtime, Sweden can earn a trip to the championship game with a regulation win over Team USA in the Monday night game.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman figures to be central in that push, as Sweden’s captain leads the team with 26:04 average time on ice and a plus-2 rating.

Hedman has posted one assist so far for Sweden, which has seen a pair of overtime losses to Team USA and Finland.

Team USA beat Finland 6-1 last Thursday before winning Saturday’s rivalry matchup with Canada, 3-1.

The USA team has already clinched their spot in the final, in part thanks to Guentzel—the Tampa Bay forward leads the tournament with three goals, and his four points co-lead all players alongside USA teammate Zach Werenski.

What: 4 Nations Face-Off, USA vs Sweden.

When: Monday, Feb. 17 @ 8 p.m. ET.

Who: F Jake Guentzel (USA), D Victor Hedman (SWE).

Where: TD Garden, Boston.

Watch: MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS.