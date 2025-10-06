Shane Story: ‘Wrighting’ His Next Chapter

There are several ways to project Shane Wright as trending up, potentially even way up, this season as he suits up for his second full NHL year at age 21. One simple dimension is his 11 goals in the final 31 games of 2024-25, a pace that flirts with a 30-goal season. If you choose Wright’s goal-scoring prowess after sitting out three games as a healthy last scratch last November, his 17 goals in 50 games similarly aligns with the 30-goal mark. There’s also the straightforward stat of finishing top-five among Kraken scorers with 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points in 79 games.
By most expert accounts, most notably veteran teammates, Wright was deemed a top-five Seattle player in the final months of the season, with specific callouts to his never-quit forechecking and leading the team in power play goals with seven. One advanced stat worth noting: Wright averaged 2.03 points per 60 minutes of time on ice, qualifying him as top 75 across the NHL in that category and tucked between two acclaimed young forwards, San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini (2.04) and Los Angeles’ Quinton (2.0). The stat affords a different slant on scoring production based on how many shifts and minutes you play.
“What’s changed for Shane is he has a different mindset,” said Kraken GM Jason Botterill in his office this past week. “Last year, he came in working extremely hard to try to just make the team. Now he has the confidence that he's an NHL player. You see him making more plays out there, having more confidence with the puck.”
New coach Lane Lambert has been impressed daily with Wright and certainly was pleased with the young center’s poise in the team’s final preseason game during which he held the puck just that extra beat or two on an early-game power play, waiting for Edmonton penalty killers to swing his way in the deep left offensive zone before sending the puck cross ice to an locked-and-loaded Josh Mahura for a one-timer score.