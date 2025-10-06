Shane Story: ‘Wrighting’ His Next Chapter

“I think he's had a great camp,” said Lambert after the 4-2 home win preseason finale. “I have been very impressed with a lot of different areas of [Shane’s] game, intelligence level, responsibility level ... I've had an opportunity to really watch and notice how he plays a 200-foot game.”

Notably, Wright appears closely aligned to Lambert’s messaging and actions since the Kraken officially took to the ice on Sept. 18 for training camp. That can build confidence and belief and trust between the 2022 first-rounderfirst rounder (4th overall) and the coach.

“Camp has been good,” said Wright, stepping off the ice following a recent practice. “I really like his messaging, really like how he's getting everything across. He is someone you want to play for, you want to work for. And he means business, just to ensure everyone stays accountable. He's always positive as well, not putting guys down. He's supporting the positive, helping out. I’m really liking the support.”

Wright Stuff: Confidence and Commitment

Wright’s first full NHL season has boosted his mentality, especially those 50 games following a three-game “reset” as a healthy scratch, which included watching one game with Kraken president of hockey operations Ron Francis to reinforce how the way Seattle’s front office wants the forward to play and progress.

“Last season helped a lot,” said Wright. ‘It showed what it takes to play at this level and to have success in the NHL. I learned what I have to sustain and to really build my game to become an impact player. It definitely gives me a lot of confidence going into this year.”

Botterill made a point of commending Wright’s focus on training the last two summers, which included working out several times a week with renowned famed NHL fitness training guru and former player Gary Roberts in Toronto. Wright told “Signals from the Deep” podcast hosts Piper Shaw and JT Brown that he waited just two weeks before getting back in the gym for strength training last spring.

“Even though he is such a young age, he's realized the importance of off-season training,” said Botterill. “You look at the jumps that he's made in just his strength and fitness over the last couple summers, it’s very impressive.”

Kraken head coach for strength and conditioning, Nate Brookreson, confirms his GM’s assessment. “Shane set a new standard for himself,” said Brookreson. “He is smack dab among our top players in overall fitness ...fitness ... He has his lowest body fat and more lean mass than ever ... His speed and power capabilities are high-level. For a young guy, he has tremendous awareness of the recovery process while getting his training and biking in too...We talk almost daily during the season about long-term, short-term, and how he is progressing. If he is missing something on the ice, we collaborate on how to address it.”