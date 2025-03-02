3/1 Final - Kings 1, Blues 4

Entering Saturday on the second half of a back-to-back, the Kings fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 and have started their three-game road trip with a pair of multi-goal losses.

It was a great start for the Kings in St. Louis as the visitors jumped out to an early 1-0 lead 3:43 into the game. Coming on the power play, Kevin Fiala continued his hot streak and rifled a perfectly placed 93 MPH one-timer bar down past Jordan Binnington. Helpers on the Fiala goal came from captain Anze Kopitar, who snapped a three-game pointless drought and Drew Doughty, who picked up his fifth point this season (1-4=5) in game number 10. The Kings only lead of the game lasted just under six minutes as Colton Parayko evened the game after an icing by the Kings forced a tired fourth line to remain on the ice. The Blues immediately took advantage and Parayko beat David Rittich short-side low blocker to even the score at 1-1. Then, with 1:53 remaining in the period the Blues took the lead. After a loose puck outside of the Kings crease caused mayhem when Rittich aggressively pursued it, Pavel Buchnevich found the puck and banged it into a semi vacant net for the 2-1 lead.

The Blues doubled their lead halfway into the second period after a blocked shot by the home team sprung Zachary Bolduc for a breakaway. Bolduc ripped a wrist shot glove side and put the Blues up 3-1.

Enter period three and Blues extended their lead to 4-1 just 1:34 in. After being allowed an easy offensive zone entry by Dylan Holloway, the former Oiler ripped a wrist shot from distance and beat Rittich on his glove side. The Kings couldn’t muster up any offense after the early Fiala goal and the Blues earned two points.

Rittich stopped 30 of 34 shots.