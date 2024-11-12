11/11 Final - Kings 1, Flames 3

The LA Kings fell by a 3-1 margin on the first of two games on the road, losing tonight’s contest against the Calgary Flames on Monday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Kings got a late goal from forward Trevor Moore, to get on the board with 2:31 remaining in regulation, trailing by just one, but a late empty-net goal against sealed the two points for the Flames. The Kings got 25 saves from goaltender Darcy Kuemper, to keep the visitors in the game, though in the end, they came up just short of finding the game tying goal. Forwards Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield collected the assists on Moore's goal, which extended the Thousand Oaks native's scoring streak to six games, with goals coming in consecutive contests.

For a full recap of the defeat in Calgary, visit LAKingsInsider.com.