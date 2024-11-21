11/20 Final - Kings 0, Sabres 1

The Kings were unable to make it back-to-back wins on home ice on Wednesday night. The low scoring affair saw just one goal across the 60 minutes of regulation and it went in favor of the Buffalo Sabres. With the loss, the Kings have dropped three of their last four games and stay at 23 points with a record of 10-7-3.

The Sabres were the faster team in the first period, outshooting the Kings 9-6 in the opening 20 minutes. Despite the edge in play for the visitors, the game went scoreless into the first intermission.

Period two also went without a goal, but the Kings started to flip the momentum. Taking control of the offensive zone possession time, the Kings outshot the Sabres 6-3 but couldn’t find twine.

The third period began with a Sabres power play and the game quickly became 1-0 in favor of the visitors when Jason Zucker deflected in a point shot from Rasmus Dahlin on the man advantage 38 seconds in. The Kings pressed the rest of the period with 11 shots, but again couldn’t find the game-tying goal. Also unable to convert was the Kings new look five forward power play. Despite a number of great chances in the second half of the game, the Kings went 0-for-5.

David Rittich stopped 18 of 19 shots, dropping his first game on home ice this season.