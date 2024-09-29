Pacific Division Preview, Recent Expansion Teams - Seattle & Vegas

Seattle Kraken

2023-24 Regular Season Record: 34-35-13 (T-5 in Pacific Division)

2023-24 Season Result: Missed Stanley Cup Playoffs by 17 points

Additions: Brandon Montour, Josh Mahura, Chandler Stephenson

Subtractions: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Brian Dumoulin, Justin Schultz, Devin Shore, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto

The Kraken enter their fourth season as an NHL franchise and will do so with a new bench boss. After leading the Kraken’s AHL affiliate - the Coachella Valley Firebirds - to a 94-32-18 record and two Calder Cup Finals in his first two seasons, Dan Bylsma returns to the NHL as a head coach. It’s been seven seasons since Bylsma last held a head coaching role in the NHL but the former Stanley Cup champion coach brings experience and a résumé filled with past success.

As for the Kraken’s roster, the organization is hoping for a bounce-back season after failing to get into the postseason in 2023-24. The Kraken were not able to follow up on a huge leap forward from Year 1 to Year 2, which included not just an appearance in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but a first-round series victory. Offensively, the Kraken struggled in 2023-24 and saw nearly a one goal per game drop off from the year prior. Going from fourth in the league in scoring in 2022-23, averaging 3.52 goals per game to 29th in the league in 2023-24 at 2.61 goals per game, the Kraken offseason saw players added to improve in that area. Adding a pair of former Stanley Cup champions, the Kraken made two big signings, one at forward and one on the blueline. The Kraken shelled out $93.750M between a pair of seven-year contracts for Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour this offseason and both will need to play integral roles if the Kraken want to get back to their 2022-23 scoring days. Stephenson, the two-time cup winner, joins the Kraken having scored 50-plus points in his last three seasons with Vegas. Montour joins Seattle after hoisting the Stanley Cup with the Panthers this past season, one year removed from totaling 73 points in 2022-23. While Stephenson is expected to slot into the Kraken’s top-6 up front, Montour’s offensive style of play is something the Kraken have needed on defense. Montour will join a blue line alongside Vince Dunn, who had a breakout offensive year last season with 46 points (11-35=46) in just 59 games. Montour brings one of the NHL’s hardest shots to Seattle as he ranked in the 97th percentile in top shot speed at 100.99 MPH last season.

Seattle is also looking for a return to 2022-23 form from center Matty Beniers. After winning the Calder Trophy for the NHL’s top rookie in 2023 with 57 points (24-33=57), Beniers offense declined by 20 points last season. Beniers now enters his first year of a seven-year, $50M ($7,142,857 AAV) deal and will be heavily relied upon to continue improving, especially on the offensive side of the puck The duo of Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord will tend the Seattle net, with Daccord establishing himself as an NHL regular alongside the veteran Grubauer a season ago.