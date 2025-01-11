Kings Wear LAFD Patches, Stickers on Five-Game Trip

The LA Kings are honoring the heroic LAFD firefighters and first responders throughout their current five-game road trip with special helmet stickers and jersey patches, adorning the logo of the LAFD.

Beginning this morning, the Kings had a sticker on the backs of their helmets with the LAFD logo, a gesture that was matched by tonight's opponent, the Winnipeg Jets, who chose to wear the stickers for the game as well. The Jets also held a special moment before the game, in support of Los Angeles and those impacted. The Kings will wear the stickers for the duration of their trip.

“We’re thankful for all the women and men fighting the fire right now,” forward Phillip Danault said this morning, of wearing the LAFD logo while on the road. “We’re trying to support them the only way we can really. I think [wearing the stickers] is one detail we can do.”