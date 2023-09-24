LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch Global Series

What you need to know ahead of the Kings' second preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes down under:

When: Friday, September 23 at 9:05 PM PST

Where: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne, Australia)

Watch: NHL Network, ESPN+

Team Preseason Records:

Coyotes: 1 - 0 - 0

Kings: 0 - 1 - 0

The Kings and Coyotes are back at it down in Melbourne, Australia for the NHL Global Series. Tonight will be second and final game of the Australian showcase. In last night's preseason opener, the Coyotes came out victorious 5-3 after the team's combined for seven goals in the second period. Goalscorers for the Kings consisted of Adrian Kempe, Viktor Arvidsson and Trevor Moore. Notably, Australian-born Jordan Spence had a memorable primary assist on the Kings' opening goal.

Per Todd McLellan, all of the players on trip who did not play in the first game will play tonight. Those players being:

Forwards: Jaret Anderson-Dolan Samuel Fagemo, Carl Grundstrom, Alex Turcotte

Defensemen: Tobias Bjornfot, Jacob Moverare

Goaltender: Cam Talbot

You can see the full 27-man roster in Australia here.