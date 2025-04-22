As LAK/EDM Round 4 beckons, the question is simple – what’s different? The Kings feel its quite a bit…..

If you’re looking at this series from a wider lens, you’d probably wonder what could possibly have changed.

I mean, it’s the Kings and the Oilers once again, for the fourth straight season. The Oilers have won the first three matchups, in increasingly shorter fashion, taking a seven-game series in 2022, all the way down to a five-game win in 2024. On paper, you’d see the same two clubs, with the same star players on the Edmonton side and you’d likely feel pretty confident in the Oilers winning once again, even if you didn’t have them continuing their run of shorter tenures.

It’s true that a lot of things are the same on the Edmonton side and no matter how you spin it, a matchup with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is always going to be a challenging one. But the Kings would tell you it’s wrong to say this is the same old Kings team. And it really isn’t.

First things first, it’s a Kings team that will open up the series in Los Angeles, as opposed to Edmonton.

While the Kings have actually won more games in Alberta than California over the last three series, this year’s team won 31 games at home, a franchise record, with the NHL’s best winning percentage in their own building. Home-ice advantage is certainly greater during the regular season, when teams are on unbalanced travel schedules, but having Game 1 at Crypto.com Arena certainly adds an element of confidence to the group heading into the matchup.

“Going into the playoffs, I would say [this is our best chance as a group], because we have home-ice advantage,” forward Adrian Kempe said. “We feel in the locker room that we’re a better team than we’ve been in the past……everybody is pretty confident in how we’re playing right now and it feels like we’re a better team than we’ve been in the past.”

While it took some time to build, the team we’re seeing entering tomorrow evening’s Game 1, as Kempe noted, is different than any Kings team we’ve seen since these two teams began their regular matchups. It’s a Kings team that is, first and foremost, deeper all over the ice than we’ve seen in past seasons.

What’s interesting to me is that this is actually the strategy last year’s team had in the summer, when optimism was probably as high as it’s been. The Kings simply can’t outskill McDavid and Draisaitl, 2-for-2. No team in the league can. But can they win in the aggregate, with three lines that are of top-six caliber, creating a mismatch somewhere else? They tried to achieve that this year but were unable to.

Now they have.

With improvements on the blueline and in net to complement and a staggering season in net from Darcy Kuemper, this is the deepest Kings team we’ve seen since they re-entered the playoff picture in 2022. And there’s something to be said for that.

“Our goaltending is very solid this year, I think our d-core became more solid this year and I think our forwards became deeper, throughout the whole lineup,” defenseman Drew Doughty said. “All of those things make us a much better team this year and I feel like we have a lot more confidence going into it.”

Doughty is certainly equipped to speak on what’s different, because he’s been here all four seasons.

So is Anze Kopitar, who has played in every playoff game over the past three seasons. He echoed what Doughty said, pointing to a more “stable” group in Los Angeles, especially up front, with younger players and new additions taking steps forward to bolster the team.

“I feel like we’re more stable throughout the lineup and a lot of the credit to the young guys for bringing that stability,” Kopitar added. “We’re going to need everybody from here on out to play our game.”