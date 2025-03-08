LA Kings Sign Forward Andre Lee To a Two-Year Contract

Lee, 24, made his NHL debut with the Kings on Oct. 10, 2024 and appeared in 19 games with the team this season, collecting three points (1-2=3), including his first career NHL goal on Jan. 1, 2025 against New Jersey. By making his debut, Lee became the sixth different skater selected by the Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft to appear in an NHL game. Lee has also skated in 29 games for the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, notching three goals and nine points (3-6=9).

The 6-5, 205-pound forward has suited up for 134 career AHL contests with Ontario over parts of four seasons, accumulating 17 goals and 33 points (17-16=33) while setting career-highs in goals (8) and points (8-5=13) over 36 games in the 2023-24 campaign. He added four goals in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests, the second-most on the team.

Selected in the seventh-round (188th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Lee played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell (H-East) where he appeared in 87 games and posted 64 points (31-33=64) with a plus-26 rating. Lee’s best collegiate season came in his junior year (2021-22) after he set career-highs in games played (34), goals (16), points (28) and plus/minus (+12) while helping the River Hawks to their first NCAA Tournament since 2017 and was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team.

Prior to joining UMass-Lowell, the Karlstad, Sweden native played for one season with the Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL), where he posted 35 points (20-15=35) in his first season in North America. He and the Stampede won the Clark Cup that season.