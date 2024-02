The LA Kings announced the following player transactions:

has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Defenseman Jordan Spence has been recalled from the Ontario Reign (AHL).

The Kings conclude their three-game homestand tonight, February 24, against the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports West, the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio and Tu Liga Radio.