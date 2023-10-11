LA Kings to Wear Special Helmet Sticker in Honor of Lou McClary

WHO: LA Kings

WHAT: Lou McClary / Helmet Sticker

WHEN: Tonight

WHERE: Crypto.com Arena

The LA Kings today announced the team will wear special helmet stickers to honor the memory of Lou McClary as part of tonight’s regular season opening contest at Crypto.com Arena.

McClary – the club’s former long-time NHL Security representative – passed away this past August. He worked Kings games for 42 seasons starting in 1967. He was 96.

Club statement at the time of McClary’s passing: “The LA Kings are incredibly saddened by the passing of Lou McClary, long-time NHL security representative and tremendous friend. Lou represented the Kings and hockey in Los Angeles with great pride dating back to our inaugural season. We will miss Lou’s unmatched vigor and enthusiasm, and our thoughts are with Judy, Brian, and the McClary Family at this difficult time.”

The sticker for tonight will be in lieu of the Ace Bailey/Mark Bavis sticker which has been affixed on the Kings player helmets since the start of the 2001-02 season. The Bavis/Bailey sticker will return for the next game (Saturday) and remain for Kings games going forward.

The Kings are also dedicating their 2023-24 Media Guide in McClary’s honor.

The Kings kick-off the 2023-24 season tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Game time against Colorado is 7 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats early for pregame festivities. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and heard on the LA Kings iHeart Radio Network.