LA Kings and Kings Care Foundation to Host Annual 5K

By LA Kings
With the 2024-25 NHL season approaching, the LA Kings will once again be hosting the 11th annual 5K run/walk. The 2024 LA Kings 5K run & walks sponsored by Iron Bow Technologies, Blue Shield of California, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and True Classic. The event takes place Saturday, September 14, in the Riviera Village area of South Redondo Beach. It will start at 8 a.m. and can be attended in-person or virtually.

Kings’ alumnus and current broadcaster Daryl Evans serves as host for the signature event which brings together hockey fans, the community, and the LA Kings for a morning of fitness and fundraising for the Kings Care Foundation, all in celebration of the game of hockey and launch of the new season. Rounding out the festivities will be appearances by several current and former LA Kings players, broadcasters, Bailey and Ice Crew, and more!

All participants will receive an official LA Kings 5K t-shirt, finisher medal, race bib with timing chip and access to the Vendor Village. Complimentary refreshments including fruit and water will be provided to all racers courtesy of Coca-Cola and Melissa’s Produce. Plus, all participating fans will receive two (2) complimentary tickets to a mutually agreed-upon LA Kings home game during the 2024-25 season.

To register today, please click here.

