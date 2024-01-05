Cam Talbot Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL announced today that goaltender Cam Talbot has been selected to represent the LA Kings at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont.

Today’s announcement marks the second All-Star nod of Talbot’s career, having been previously selected to represent the Minnesota Wild at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The 6-4, 200-pound netminder has appeared in 25 games for the Kings this season, boasting a 14-8-3 record with a 2.10 goals against average (GAA), .925 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts. Among goaltenders with at least 20 games played, Talbot’s 2.10 GAA and .925 SV% lead the league while his 52 goals against are the third fewest.

Talbot, 36, has allowed two goals or less in 16 of his 25 appearances this season, helping the Kings rank first in the league with a 2.35 goals-against average per game. He also leads multiple categories among goaltenders to have appeared in at least 10 road games, including wins (10), SV% (.943), GAA (1.60), goals against (19) and shutouts (2) as part of his 10-1-1 road record this campaign.

Signed as a free agent on July 1, Talbot recorded his first win with the organization on Oct. 17 in Winnipeg and earned the NHL’s ‘Second Star’ of the week ending Nov. 5 after turning aside 77 of 80 shots while maintaining a 1.00 goals-against average (GAA), .963 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout, backstopping the Kings to a perfect 3-0-0 week.

A native of Caledonia, Ont., Talbot registered his 10th victory in his 14th game with the club on Nov. 24 in Anaheim. In doing so, he became just the third netminder in Kings history to reach the 10-win mark within their first 14 games with the franchise: Pheonix Copley (12-2-0 in 14GP) and Daniel Berthiaume (10-3-0 in 14GP). On Dec. 7 in Montreal, Talbot stopped all 24 shots faced to improve his road record to 9-0-0 which tied the NHL record for the longest season-opening road win streak by a goaltender, a distinction shared with Chicago’s Glenn Hall (9-0-0 in 1965-66).

Talbot is the seventh different Kings player to represent the team in the last 11 NHL All-Star games, joining current teammates Drew Doughty (2015, 2016, 2017^, 2018, 2019), Adrian Kempe (2022), Anze Kopitar (2011, 2015, 2018, 2020) and Kevin Fiala (2023). Talbot is the first Kings goaltender to earn All-Star recognition since Jonathan Quick (2016, 2018*).

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The mid-year showcase will begin with the return of the Player Draft during NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 (3 p.m. PT, ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet). All-Star Weekend will continue with the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2 (4 p.m. PT, ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVAS) and the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (12 p.m. PT, ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS).