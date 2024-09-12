LA Kings Announce Rookie Faceoff Broadcast Schedule

The LA Kings have made the complete broadcast schedule available for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff hosted from Friday, Sept. 13 through Monday, Sept. 16. at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif.

All 10 games of the 2024 Rookie Faceoff will be streamed without regional restrictions. Streaming details can be found on the respective teams’ websites. All three of the Kings games can be accessed live online with play-by-play provided by Josh Schaefer and color commentary from Daryl Evans. Please visit LAKings.com at game-time to watch wherever you are!

Rookie Faceoff Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 13

Game 1 - San Jose vs. Utah, 1:00 p.m. PT

Game 2 - Colorado vs. Anaheim, 3:30 p.m. PT

Game 3 - Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, Sept. 14

Game 1 - Seattle vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. PT

Game 2 - Utah vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, Sept. 15

Game 1 - Vegas vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m. PT

Game 2 - Anaheim vs. San Jose, 4:30 p.m. PT

Monday, Sept. 16

Game 1 - Colorado vs. San Jose, 11:30 a.m. PT

Game 2 - Utah vs. Vegas, 12:30 p.m. PT

Game 3 - Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. PT