In The Pipeline - March 2025

FORWARDS

Martin Chromiak – After not being featured in one of earlier reports, Francesco Pinelli went on to crank out six goals in six games just after that article went to print. Maybe, just maybe, Chromiak decided to follow a similar pattern. We didn’t share any notes on the 22-year old Slovak in February. Then, he recently scored four goals in six games and is quietly on pace to establish new career highs in goals and assists at the AHL level. His three-year entry-level contract also comes due at the end of this season, so now is as good a time as any for a player in that situation to really heat up. Not for nothing, he also has the second most power-play goals on the Reign (5) and holds the lowest penalty minutes per game among all Ontario forwards (.15). Need another stat? Chromiak’s .46 points-per-game sits No. 1 among all Kings prospects playing in the AHL this season. Unfortunately, he was also injured last week and has missed the past few games. He is expected to return imminently so his absence from the lineup should be short.

Kenny Connors – While not a player who is ever expected to put up eye-popping stats, he’s one of those players that all teams desperately crave when they’re trying to win a championship (just go back and look at his contribution to Team USA at the World Junior Championship a few years ago). Thus, it isn’t that surprising that Connors has saved some of his best hockey of the season for when it matters most. The Minutemen are in a dog fight to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and Connors has taken his game to a new level since late January. He capped off his Valentine’s Day by setting a new school record, scoring in six straight games, with the latest coming against No. 1 ranked Boston College no less.

After recently reaching the 100 collegiate games played milestone, Connors has been coming up clutch at the most crucial time of the year. He had points in three of his team’s final four games of the regular season, including game-winning goals against UMass-Lowell and Maine. In total, he recorded four game-winning goals in his last eight contests. All of this came while UMass is trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Pennsylvania native over the next few weeks as he and his teammates first turn their attention to the Hockey East Conference Tournament, beginning Wednesday. Even though UMass has their sights set on further postseason action, things could quickly pivot for Connors immediately following the eventual end to his 2024-25 campaign. Depending how things turn out, it’s not inconceivable to see a scenario where the 6-foot-1 forward turns pro soon thereafter and joins the Ontario Reign just in time for their playoff run. First things first, though. We’ll wait for it all to play out.

Aatu Jamsen – Only a brief update this time around, as Jamsen has only suited up for 10 games since mid-December. He’s been in and out of the lineup for a variety of reasons, yet there’s been nothing to really worry about. When he draws into coach Marco Sturm’s lineup, he can be creative with the puck. However, he’s still in the process of making that difficult transition of coming to North America and adjusting to a new way of life both on and off the ice. His best offensive game of late came at San Jose in mid-February, where the AHL rookie posted his first multi-goal game this season.

James Reeder and Jared Wright – Both of these guys play at the Denver University, which is currently ranked No. 6 in the country and are the defending national champions. Reeder, a freshman, has already worked his way up to the second line, leading all first-year Pioneers in goals as he sits fourth among the entire team in power-play goals. He ended the season as one of the NCAA’s best freshman, with a plus-15 rating and managed to go the whole year without taking a penalty. By contrast, Wright is a junior and could potentially earn a pro contract once his season is over. We’ll feature the Denver Duo in part two of our video series coming up in a few weeks, just prior to college hockey’s 16-team playoff format getting underway.