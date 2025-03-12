In The Pipeline - March 2025

DEFENSEMEN
Angus Booth – Unfortunately, this is the first of two Reign-related injuries included in our report. Booth has been out since mid-February and it’s been a noticeable absence from Sturm’s blueline group, as evidenced by the team’s 1-3 record without him. Despite being a first-year pro, the QMJHL product has been one of the most trusted rear guards in Ontario. For more on the 20-year-old defenseman who has been moving up the Kings prospect rankings, be sure to check out last month’s “In The Pipeline” episode HERE.
Jakob Dvorak - One man’s tragedy can often lead to another’s opportunity and that’s pretty much the case with Dvorak. Still a first-year player on Ontario’s blueline, the Czechia native continues to grow into his 6-foot-4 frame and hone the skills that made him LA’s top draft selection in 2023. A rare 19-year-old in the AHL, Dvorak has seen increased playing time of late, somewhat tied to the absence of Booth. Although they don’t play the same style of game, it created an opening for more minutes among all defensemen. And the results are starting to come together, something even Reign assistant coach Chris Hajt has been impressed with in 2025.
Kirill Kirsanov and Otto Salin – There isn’t much of an update on either player from last month, other than both are nearing the ends of their respective seasons in Russia and Finland. For those unfamiliar, hockey typically starts and ends about a month earlier than in North America (which also helps explain why so many non-NHL players are available for the World Championships at the same time as the Stanley Cup Playoffs are going on). At this time, neither player is signed to an entry-level contract just yet. Thus, that would be step one in the process towards their potential transition to playing in North America. With Kirsanov a left shot and Salin a righty, they really won’t be competing for the same spot in Ontario’s lineup next season should they sign and join the Reign.
Jack Sparkes – Looking further down the road quite a ways, Sparkes is about to put a bow on his freshman season at Clarkson. Standing 6-foot-8 and 243 pounds, he’ll be easy to spot when he returns to LA in early July for Development Camp. Patience is the key here, as it will likely be a slow and steady progression over the next few years for Sparks. Hope remains high he’ll continue to evolve as a player, eventually rounding into a player capable of reaching his full potential, with his frame and workability a positive for the Kings with a longer-term projection.
Jared Woolley – If you watched last month’s “In The Pipeline” video, it was likely crystal clear what’s going on with Woolley - it’s becoming more and more difficult to find new ways to praise him. After being a late-round selection by Los Angeles last June, the 19-year-old defenseman continues to earn a bigger role with OHL-London. With a short-handed goal in early February, he helped the Knights secure their 40th win of the season and they’ve since gone on to become the league’s first (and only) team to eclipse the 100-point mark. He’s third among all defensemen in goals on a loaded London team and isn’t playing on the first pair. As good of a season as he’s having, Woolley is likely just beginning to scratch the surface of what’s to come when he returns to the OHL next year. He’ll be one of the key players to pay attention to at Development Camp.
Even for those who may discount the importance of a player’s plus-minus stats, there is at least a trend here that can’t be denied. Wooley was a minus player in six of his first 10 games this season and then over his last 49 games, he ended the night with a minus rating just twice. He also was whistled for at least one penalty in 11 of his first 20 games. How about more recently? Over his last 10 games, he’s only been called for an infraction once over that stretch (a reduction of greater than 50%). He’s also had streaks of six and seven games where he was penalty free, all speaking to the defensive discipline he’s finding in his game, to go along with his dramatic increase in offense.