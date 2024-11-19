FAQS-Groups

What is a minimum group order?

The minimum to order is 15 tickets.

Is there a discount when I order group tickets?

Yes. The larger the group, the better the discount. Click here to view group pricing.

Can I split my order between 2 different price points?

Yes!

Are there any additional costs we should know about?

No, by working with one of our dedicated group team members they will be able to waive additional fees.

Can you utilize group tickets for a fundraiser?

Yes! Contact the Kings Group Sales department at 1-888-KINGS-LA (1-888-546-4752)!

Who do I contact to order my group tickets?

If you have a specific game or group activity in mind, let us know. We'll get back to you quickly with information on availability. Call the Kings Group Sales Department at 1-888-KINGS-LA (1-888-546-4752), and we'll be happy to help you out!

