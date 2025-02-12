Danny DeVito, Will Ferrell & Vince Vaughn Highlight The Attendees For “Skate for LA Strong” at Crypto.com Arena On 2/23

The Los Angeles Kings, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the participant and appearance list for Skate For LA Strong, “A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles.” Taking place at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. (PT), the event will be highlighted by a hockey exhibition featuring celebrities, NHL alumni and local first responders, as well as special musical performances to be announced at a later date. Headlining the attendees and serving in various roles, including honorary coaches and broadcasters, will be entertainment icons Danny Devito, Will Ferrell, and Vince Vaughn. The event will also serve as a fundraising effort to benefit the LA Fire Relief Fund.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from the NHL and our Broadcasting Family at Fan Duel Sports Network, The Walt Disney Company, Sportsnet, truTV, KCAL, Pluto TV and Samsung, and by the willingness of so many friends, industry colleagues and so many throughout the NHL family who are eagerly joining us to create this platform to help those who have been decimated by this tragedy,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “We have seen so much being done to help but the work doesn’t stop. We all believe we must keep doing everything in our power to help these victims and displaced families recover and rebuild their lives. We expect this to be a celebration of our city and an opportunity for us to continue to do all we can to bring some joy and light back into the lives of so many who have lost so much.”

The exhibition will feature four teams, consisting of 13 players playing in a single elimination format. Each team’s roster will include a mix of celebrities, NHL Alumni and first responders. All available tickets for the event are being distributed throughout the LA Community to firefighters, first responders, fire victims and their families.

Among those scheduled to participate in the games include Hockey Hall of Famers Mark Messier, Rob Blake, and Cammi Granato, as well as other NHL Legends such as P.K. Subban, Dion Phaneuf, Jeff Carter, Matt Greene, and Jarret Stoll. A complete list of participants and attendees can be found here.

The event is supported by generous contributions from Mercury Insurance, Delta Air Lines, Iron Bow Technologies, Blue Shield of California, DICK’s Sporting Goods, ABM, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Alterra Mountain Company Community Foundation, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Venbrook, Lucas Oil, Vivid Seats, First Round's On Me, Toshiba, and SoCalGas.

For more information, visit the Skate For LA Strong Home Page.