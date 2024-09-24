LA Kings 5K raises money and memories for long-time fans

Just before daylight poked its way through the marine layer in Redondo Beach on Saturday, Sept. 14, families and friends made their way to Riviera Village for the LA Kings 5K Run/Walk.

Karen Ellis, who is no stranger to an early weekend morning wake-up, waded through the crowd with her husband to find her parents.

Ellis was never into sports growing up. Her dad was a runner and her sister followed in his path. As Ellis watched her father run the LA Marathon, turning the corner with a huge smile on his face, she decided things looked a lot more fun on the course than on the sidelines. Ellis began running in 1995 and has not looked back since.

On Sunday mornings, she drives from her home north of the 101 to Hermosa Beach to participate in the Daryl Evans Run Club. The Run Club, a way for Evans to interact with Kings fans while sharing his passion for running, had its first meeting in 2015 and has since become ritualistic for many Kings fans, including Ellis.

“I always ran by myself, I was too nervous to run with Daryl,” Ellis said. “But he is so positive and encouraging, I finally got the courage to run alongside him, and now sometimes it’s just him and I at the front of the pack.”

When the Daryl Evans Run Club first formed, there were over 50 people participating. While the numbers have fluctuated over the years, a core group has stuck with it, including Ellis. Her parents, now mostly walkers, also participate.

Long before the inception of the Run Club, the LA Kings and Kings alum, Daryl Evans, hosted the first 5K Run/Walk in 2002. The event raised money for the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. In the earlier years, the race took place in Downtown Los Angeles, outside of The Staples Center, home of the Kings. The race has changed locations a few times,but for the past 10 years, Redondo Beach has been its home. Now in its 22nd year, the fundraising from the run supports the Kings Care Foundation and additionally, the Walk supports the Hydrocephalus Foundation, raising more than $124,000 in total towards the Kings Care Foundation.