LA Kings Holiday Ice is back for the 24-25 Season!

🗓️ Mark Your Calendars: Open from November 29 until January 12, LA Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. LIVE's Peacock Place (800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90015) invites you to make unforgettable holiday memories on the ice.

🍽️ Supper & Skate Delights: Elevate your skating experience with Supper & Skate at L.A. LIVE! Enjoy 10% off Lazy Dog and Sendero by presenting your LA Kings Holiday Ice receipt on the day you skate.

🎫 Special Perks for LA Kings Season Ticket Members: LA Kings Season Ticket Members enjoy an exclusive discount, making it the perfect pre or post-game activity!

⛸️ Skate Into the Holidays: For detailed information on hours, pricing, regulations, and exciting promotions, visit lakingsholidayice.com or https://www.lalive.com/la-kings-holiday-ice-la-live. Don't miss out on this festive tradition that promises to create magical moments and holiday joy for everyone.