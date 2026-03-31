Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Donate Life Knight on April 2

VEGAS (March 31, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 31, plans for the team’s Donate Life Knight on Thursday, April 2, when the team hosts the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Fans will have the opportunity to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor with Nevada Donor Network on Toshiba Plaza and on the concourse inside T-Mobile Arena throughout the evening. All fans in attendance will receive a light stick. A limited number of tickets are available for Donate Life Knight here.

Specialty, player-signed Donate Life Knight jerseys will be available for auction online beginning at 5:45 p.m. on April 2, and will conclude that night at 9 p.m. PT. Fans can visit VGKDonateLife.givesmart.com or text “VGKDonateLife” to 76278 to participate. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation’s ongoing commitment to encourage organ donation through the Nevada Donor Network.

Additional Donate Life Knight items, such as hats and pucks, are available now for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. At The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, t-shirts and pucks will be available.

Donate Life Knight will feature special guests being recognized and honored at the game, including living donors, family members of organ donors, recipients, and doctors.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.