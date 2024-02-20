Morning Skate Report: Feb. 20, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-17-6) return home to face the Nashville Predators (28-25-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INDFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Monday's game is the second of three meetings between Vegas and Nashville this season.

The Golden Knights hold a 1-0-0 record against the Predators heading into Tuesday night.

Vegas is 6-3-1 in their last 10 matchups, Nashville is 3-6-1.

BLACK HISTORY KNIGHT

The theme for the Golden Knights’ efforts Tuesday evening is “Honoring Black History,” which is captured in a wordmark created by Vegas Golden Knights Sr. Motion Graphic Designer Jalen Jones. Jones has created unique VGK artwork for Black History Month each of the last three years, and his designs will be featured on KnightTron and throughout T-Mobile Arena Tuesday night. “Honoring Black History” is tied to the larger theme of this year’s Black History Month celebration: African Americans and the Arts.

Guests of the Golden Knights at Tuesday’s game will include leadership from the Las Vegas Urban Chamber of Commerce and Wendell P. Williams, the founder of the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and a former state assemblyman. The Knights Salute program – which allows season-ticket members to donate tickets to deserving members of the community – has donated more than 40 tickets to the game to staff and Board members from the brand new Donna Street Community Center. DJ Kelly will perform during the second intermission Knight Club.

Beyond the February 20 game, the Golden Knights will be active in the community at a series of ball hockey clinics and other events during Black History Month, including:

Feb. 16: Forward Keegan Kolesar, assistant coach Joel Ward and the Golden Knights hosted a ball hockey clinic Friday afternoon at the Doolittle Community Center.

Feb. 17: The Golden Knights hosted ball hockey from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT at the Springs Preserve Black History Month Festival.

Feb. 21: The Golden Knights will host a ball hockey clinic and celebrate the grand opening of the Donna Street Community Center. The VGK Foundation is a proud sponsor of the center’s podcast room and will be present to support the facility’s ribbon cutting.

The Black History VGK wordmark created by Jones is featured on pucks and T-shirts available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

A limited number of tickets are available here for Black History Knight.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Vegas Golden Knights - one win from 300 franchise victories

Ivan Barbashev – two points away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault - eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

Chandler Stephenson – one point away from 250 career points

Logan Thompson - two wins away from 50 career wins

Ivan Barbashev - three goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 44 points (28G, 16A)

Jack Eichel — 44 points (19G, 25A)

William Karlsson – 35 points (17G, 18A)

Ivan Barbashev – 32 points (13G, 19A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights shut out the San Jose Sharks, 4-0, on Monday afternoon at SAP Center. Vegas saw a three-goal first period with tallies from Michael Amadio, William Karlsson, and Mason Morelli as Morelli scored his first NHL goal in his NHL debut. Keegan Kolesar potted the Golden Knights’ fourth goal of the day in the second period, while Logan Thompson recorded the 29-save shutout.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights look to earn their second win against the Predators this season on Tuesday. Both clubs last met on Jan. 15 at T-Mobile Arena, which resulted in a 4-1 win for Vegas. Mark Stone scored a hat trick in the victory and Jonathan Marchessault notched an empty net goal.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Nashville is coming off a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Previously, they dropped two games in a row, one being a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15, and the other being a 4-2 loss to the Devils on Feb. 13. The Predators sit in fifth place in the Central Division with a 28-25-2 record for 58 points. Filip Forsberg is the club’s top scorer with 55 points (26G, 29A). Roman Jose is second to Forsberg with 50 points (11G, 39A).

A VGK VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 300th win in franchise history

- Give Vegas 72 points on the season

- Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Predators to 11-5-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Depth scoring: Vegas saw two goals from both its third and fourth line during Monday’s win. Part of the Golden Knights’ strength has always been depth up and down the lineup, so it’s key to continue this pattern throughout the remainder of the season and to continue to rack up the points at a crucial time in the year.

Get your head in the game: The Golden Knights are playing the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night. They need to reset after Monday’s win and be ready to start on time against the Predators, a team that is clawing for a playoff spot.