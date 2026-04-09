Con Mucho Hielo: Tort has arrived

From Jesus Lopez' desk, DEPORTES VEGAS 1460AM:

John Tortorella’s arrival has changed the complexion of the ice!

Does a rigid adherence to routine actually blind us to reality?

Must we accept uncomfortable truths and take risks?

It is very difficult to say... but in truth, for many die-hard Vegas Golden Knights fans, these moves feel like a nightmare; given the affection and respect built up for a coach —especially one who leads the team to a Stanley Cup — these changes can be very hard to swallow.

The Vegas Golden Knights are an incredible team that has done everything right since their very inception in the NHL. They possess everything they need to win the Cup once again — of that, there is absolutely no doubt. The fact that they aren't currently sitting atop their division should come as a surprise to anyone — and in recent matchups, they have certainly proven that point.

The reality is that this was a team where, somehow, the fighting spirit — the competitive fire on the ice — seemed to have failed to show up on time, as if something had broken. Forgettable first periods and a failure to maintain puck possession in the neutral zone suggested that the magic was fading.

With the arrival of John Tortorella, the Vegas Golden Knights' front office has once again made a bold, impactful decision.

Tortorella turned out to be exactly the catalyst the Vegas Golden Knights players needed. He was precisely what a team — positioned like pieces on a chessboard — needed to put any opponent in check. Since this decision, the team has awakened from its slumber. Carter Hart now stands like an immovable bishop on that board. Three consecutive victories stand as proof of what Hart brings to the team, and it appears that the best is yet to come, both for Hart and for the squad.

What was demonstrated in Edmonton was merely a glimpse of the power the Golden Knights possess under Tortorella’s current leadership. The defensemen continue to put the puck in the opposing net, while that top forward line has already yielded a hat-trick for Mitch Marner [just two games ago] as it seems "The Magician" is fine tuning his rhythm ahead of the playoffs, demonstrating his unparalleled quality.

That said, the Vegas Golden Knights have once again surprised everyone — fans and outsiders alike — with their assertive decision-making.

Given what was displayed in Edmonton, doesn't a first-round playoff matchup between these two teams sound enticing?

Yes, there is still work to be done, and as some might say, "dreaming doesn't cost anything" but the Vegas Golden Knights have always been more of a reality than a dream.

Until next time, Stay Frosty!