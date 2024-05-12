Two Flyers Featured in 2024 World Championships

The preliminary round of the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships got under on Friday in Czechia. Two Flyers players, winger Joel Farabee (Team USA) and goaltender Samuel Ersson (Team Sweden), are featured in the tournament.

On Friday, preliminary round play opened with a head-to-head clash between Team USA and Sweden in Ostrava. Tre Kronor prevailed, 5-2.

Farabee, skating on a line with Shane Pinto (Ottawa Senators) and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals prospect), recorded four shots on goal in a losing cause. Ersson served as the backup to Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild). Two former Flyers, center Kevin Hayes and goalie Alex Lyon (33 saves on 36 shots), suited up for Team USA in the first game.

Team USA defeated Germany, 6-1, on Saturday in Ostrava. Skating on a line with Will Smith (San Jose Sharks prospect) and Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks), Farabee logged 14:31 of ice time. He recorded two shots on goal.

The Stars and Stripes will go up against Slovakia on Monday. Subsequently, they will play France (Thursday), Poland (Friday), Kazakhstan (Sun. May 19) and Austria (Tue. May 21).

Team Sweden was idle on Saturday. They will oppose Poland on Sunday. Subsequently, Tre Kronor will play Germany (Monday), Kazakhstan (Thursday), Latvia (Sat. May 18), France (Mon. May 20), and Slovakia (Tue. May 21).

In the tournament's other preliminary round grouping (Group A), the marquee teams are Canada, Finland, the host nation Czech squad, and Switzerland. Rounding out the grouping are Norway, Denmark, Austria and Great Britain.

Single elimination medal round play begins on May 23. The first-place teams from Group A and Group B will play the fourth-place team from the other group in the quarterfinal. Likewise, the second-place team from each group will take on the other group's third-place team.

The two semifinal games will be held in Prague on May 25. The bronze medal and gold medal games are in Prague the next day.