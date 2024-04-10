Postgame 5: Flyers Struggle to 9-3 Loss in Montreal

The Philadelphia Flyers fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 9-3, at Bell Centre on Tuesday evening. The Flyers are winless in their last eight games.

The Flyers trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period. The opening frame was a sloppy one at times -- Philly struggled at times with failed clears and outlet attempts -- but also blocked more than a dozen Montreal shot attempts.

Juraj Slafkovsky (17th goal of the season) deflected a shot past Samuel Ersson for a 1-0 Montreal lead at 1:05 of the first period. The assists went to Mike Matheson and Cole Caufield.

The Flyers got off to a decent start early in the second period. The Habs then hit the Flyers with a deluge of five unanswered goals.

Slafkovsky (second of the game, 18th of the season) got open near the right post to take a feed from Nick Suzuki and score a back-door goal for a 2-0 lead at 8:43 of the second period. Jamie Drysdale got caught up and Nick Seeler tried to move across. The assists went to Suzuki and Matheson, as the Canadiens worked the puck around the attack zone.

Montreal made it 3-0 at 10:46 of the second period on a deflection goal by Brendan Gallagher (12th). The assists went to Johnathan Kovacevic and Josh Harris.

Slafkovsky (first career hat trick, 19th goal of the season) got behind defensemen Marc Staal and Eric Johnson. Receiving a pass from David Savard, Slafkovsky soloed against Ersson for his third goal of the game at 11:22 of the second period. The Habs now led 4-0.

Montreal's Josh Anderson (9th) ended Ersson's night at 12:42 of the second period. He crashed the net and the puck went over the line. The assists went to Harris and Pearson. Ivan Fedotov entered the game.

Christian Dvorak, returning from a torn pectoral muscle, got into the scoring act for Montreal with a goal from the slot (4th of the season) at 15:27. Harris picked up his third assist of the game.

The third period was more or less "garbage time" with the outcome already sealed. The two sides traded off three goals apiece.

The Flyers broke up the shutout bid at 4:55 of the third period. Owen Tippett gained an entry and dropped a pass to Ryan Poehling. From the right circle, Poehling (11th goal of the season) scored to reduce the deficit to 6-1. Erik Johnson (first point as a Flyer) received the secondary assist.