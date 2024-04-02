Postgame 5: Flyers Rally Late, Lose 4-3 in OT to Isles

Unfortunately, in sudden death overtime, Frost turned the puck over to Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson (30th goal of the season) won the game at 1:24.

In a losing cause, Fedotov stopped 19 of 21 shots. Semyon Varlamov earned the win with 29 saves on 32 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Islanders were also 0-for-2.

Drysdale returned to the lineup after missing the last 16 games due to injury. Cat Atkinson and Nicolas Deslauriers dressed for this game, replacing Bobby Brink and Olle Lycksell in the lineup. Adam Ginning was a healthy scratch with Drysdale coming back.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

44 Nicolas Deslauriers- 21 Scott Laughton - 86 Joel Farabee

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula - 77 Erik Johnson

33 Samuel Ersson

[82 Ivan Fedotov]

TURNING POINT

When all hope seemed to be lost, Frost forced overtime with just under 10 seconds left in the third period. In overtime, the Flyers started with Laughton, Foerster and Sanheim. At 1:24, after a Frost turnover to Palmieieri, Nelson ended the game.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Couturier line skated the game's first shift for the Flyers. York hustled to block a JG Pageau shot after a turnover by Sanheim. Cates picked an opportune time for his fourth goal of the season, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:57.

Through 7:34, shots on goal were 4-2 Flyers. Zamula returned to the ice after going off for repairs a few minutes earlier in taking an errant puck to the face.

New York struck for quick goals at 12:03 and 12:21 to take a 2-1 lead. Couturier, who went down awkwardly in the corner on the second goal sequence, immediately went up the tunnel. Shots on goal were 6-5 Flyers.

The Islanders went to the game's first power play at 14:35 as Zamula put the puck over the glass from the defensive zone and was called for delay of game. The Flyers killed off the first half emphatically, including a shorthanded foray for Laughton. The back half of the kill was also solid.

The Flyers put together back-to-back strong shifts with time ticking down to the final two minutes of the first period. Konecny had a one-on-once chance against Varlamov after a New York turnover.

2) First period shots on goal were 11-6 Flyers. Shot attempts were 19-18 Flyers. Scoring chances were 8-4 Islanders (per Natural Stat Trick). High-danger scoring chances were 1-0 Islanders. Faceoffs were tied at 8-8.

3) Fedotov entered the game at the start of the second period. With Couturier out of the game, Cates moved to center.

York fired a sharp angle shot on net at the 10-second mark. Sanheim tied the score at 43 seconds.

At 4:55, Fedotov denied Barzal on a breakaway with a glove save. Fedotov later stopped MacLean at 6:25 from 33 feet.