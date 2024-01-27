Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Bruins, 6-2

On Mark Recchi's induction day in the Flyers Hall of Fame, the current Flyers fell to the Boston Bruins,6-2, at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. A four-goal lead set by Boston in the first period dug too deep of a hole for Philadelphia.

Tyson Foerster scored twice in a losing cause for the Flyers after Boston led 5-0. David Pastrnak notched two goals and an assist for Boston. The Bruins also received tallies from Charlie McAvoy (1g. 1a), James van Riemsdyk (1g. 1a), Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle.

The Flyers navigated the first 14 minutes of the game well but Boston pulled away at the ends of the first period. The game went from scoreless to a 4-0 Boston lead.

David Pastrnak (31st goal of the season) gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 14:09 of the first period. Using Travis Sanheim as a screen, Pastrnak fired the puck between the defenders legs and into the net. The assists went to Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy. Zacha made a nice kick pass on the sequence to get Boston on the attack.

Boston generated three separate scoring chances on a single shift and struck paydirt on the third to open a 2-0 lead at 15:46. Charlie McAvoy (7th) pinched in and took a feed from Zacha, sliding the puck into the open side of the net. The lone assist went to Zacha. A secondary assist initially credited to two-stint former Flyers' winger James van Riemsdyk was deducted after the period.

Boston made it 3-0 at 16:47 of the first period on a triple-deflected puck off an initial shot by Brandon Carlo. First it went off a Flyer and then, near the net, went in off Danton Heinen's stick and then his face (9th goal of the season). The lone assist went to Carlo.

At 18:36, the Boston lead grew to 4-0. Boston's van Riemsdyk won a battle down low. Zacha was stopped by Ersson but Pastrnak (second of the game, 32nd of the season) was there to pot the rebound from the low slot.The assists went to Zacha and JVR.

Flyers starter Samuel Ersson (10 saves on 14 shots) was replaced by Cal Petersen at the start of the second period. It was not because of how Ersson was playing, but as a reset for the team.

Petersen took himself well out of position in a scramble near the Flyers net after an initial shot by Lindholm. Pastrnak got the puck to van Riemsdkyk (8th), who stashed the puck into the cage for a 5-0 lead at 1:15 of the second period. The assists went to Pastrnak and Lindholm.

Tyson Foerster (8th) won a battle on the boards, pulled off a nice toe-drag move in the right circle and scored to get the Flyers on the scoreboard at 15:23. The lone assist went to Travis Sanheim, who sent the puck up the right boards to Foerster.