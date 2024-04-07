Postgame 5: Flyers Lose in Columbus, 6-2

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 6-2, at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. The Flyers dropped their seventh consecutive game. All six Columbus goals were scored by defensemen; just the second in NHL history that a team has gotten six goals in a game by defensemen.

An unsuccessful four-minute power play for the Flyers in the first period seemed to be a springboard for Columbus to gain momentum.

Erik Gudbranson (6th goal of the season) gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 12:08 of the first period. His point shot found its way through traffic into the net. The assists went to Mikael Pyythiä and Justin Danforth.

Columbus extended the lead to 2-0 at 18:54 of the opening period. Defenseman Damon Severson (8th goal of the season) was open on the weak side. Taking a pass from Zach Werenski, Severson fired home a shot from 40 feet. The assists went to Werenski and Johnny Gaudreau.

The second period got off to a good start for the Flyers but they were unable to capitalize. Columbus led 4-1 at the second intermission.

Severson scored his second goal of the game (9th of the season) at 8:23 of the second period, finding the net from the lower left circle. The assists were credited to Gaudreau and Alex Nylander. The Blue Jackets made a pair of cross-seam passes leading up to the goal.

On a delayed penalty against the Blue Jackets, the Flyers narrowed the deficit to 3-1. Garnet Hathaway made a perfect pass across to Olle Lycksell going to the net. Lycksell (1st career NHL goal) finished it off. The only assist went to Hathaway at 14:32 of the second period.