Postgame 5: Flyers Lose in Columbus, 6-2

Jet Greaves stopped 37 of 39 shots to earn the win. Samuel Ersson made 28 saves on 34 shots.
The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Blue Jackets were 1-for-3.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
71 Tyson Foerster - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny
74 Owen Tippett - 21 Scott Laughton - 89 Cam Atkinson
62 Olle Lycksell - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
50 Adam Ginning - 23 Ronnie Attard
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
TURNING POINT
The Flyers needed to set a positive tone with their early four-minute power play. They were not able to do so. The Blue Jackets started to outplay Philly, and never looked back.
POSTGAME 5
1) Forty-eight seconds into the game, Nick Seeler's point shot was the first on net of the game. At 1:58, Brink was high-sticked outside the Flyers' blueline. Nick Blankenburg received a double minor.
On the ensuing power play, Tippett fired a one-timer on net. Cates had a look from the left slot. The first minor expired. Drysdale fired a point shot with Frost trying to screen in front. The remainder of the penalty expired.
With play back at 5-on-5, Lycksell had a chance near the net. At the other end, Gaudreau had opportunities at the beginning and the end of a shift. Through 7:09, shots on goal were 6-5 in the Flyers' favor.
Shots were tied at 8-8. Columbus' Gudbranson scored at 12:08.
Atkinson was unable to finish a breakaway opportunity, running out of space and not getting a shot on net. With three minutes left, the Flyers had a 3-on-1 and Konecny was unable to convert a one-timer from the left circle.
At 18:54, the deficit grew to 2-0. Atkinson lost his weak side coverage on the play.
2) First period shots on goal were 13-11 Columbus. Shot attempts were 30-19 Columbus. Scoring chances were 14-9 Columbus. High-danger scoring chances were 8-5 Columbus. Faceoffs were 13-10 Flyers.
3) The revised Laughton line, with Farabee and Konecny on the wings, pressured on the first shift of the second period. Frost, now skating with Brink as well as Foerster, had an opportunity in close on the next shift.
Columbus went to their first power play at 3:21 as Laughton was called for elbowing Blankenburg in the corner of the attack zone. It took 1:15 for Columbus to finally get set up in the Philly zone. There were no scoring chances.
Ersson denied a 3-on-2 for Columbus to keep the deficit at two goals with a save on James Malatesta. Shots through 7:18 were 5-3 Columbus. Severson scored his second goal of the game at 8:23 for a 3-0 lead.
At 9:38, the Flyers iced the puck. Columbus won the draw but no scoring chances came from it.
Sanheim, York and Farabee had shot attempts on the same shift, including a shot that went off the post. Greaves froze the puck with 7:28 left in the middle frame.
Lycksell got the Flyers on the board at 14:32. On the next shift, Columbus' Blankenburg answered to make it 4-1 at 15:20.
4) Second period shots on goal were 14-13 Blue Jackets (28-23 Columbus overall). Shot attempts were 26-22 Flyers (52-45 Columbus overall). Scoring chances were 10-9 Flyers (24-19 Columbus overall). High-danger scoring chances were 6-2 Flyers (11-10 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 12-8 Blue Jackets (22-21 Columbus overall).
5) Through the first 3:15 of the third period, shots were 4-1 Flyers.
The Poehling line generated the Flyers' first extended puck possession of the third period.
The Blue Jackets went to the power play at 7:17. On a counterattacking rush by Columbus, Ersson tripped Carson Meyer. Kirill Marchenko narrowly missed scoring on a wraparound.
Columbus went right back to the power play at 9:25. Konecny slashed Danforth, although he was called for hooking. Werenski scored directly off the next faceoff. Werenski and Ginning subsequently traded off goals.
Third period shots on goal were 14-7 Flyers (39-34 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 27-18 Flyers (74-71 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 7-3 Flyers (29-27 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 3-2 Flyers (16-13 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 9-8 Flyers (30-30 overall).