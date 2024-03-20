Postgame 5: Flyers Hold Off Maple Leafs, 4-3

Ersson made a glove save on Auston Matthews at 7:38. York did a great job killing a play in the defensive zone about eight minutes in the period.

At 11:28, Ersson bailed his hemmed-in team out of trouble with a save on Max Domi. Shots were now 7-5 Flyers.

Travis Sanheim made a good defensive play near the blueline and, at the other end, Laughton took a high stick from Holmberg. The Flyers went back to the power play. The Leafs hit the post on a shorthanded 2-on-1 (fourth post hit by Toronto in the game). As play moved back to 5-on-4, Bertuzzzi scored to cut the gap to 3-2.

York made a sharp cut from the left circle and hit the far side post on a backhand shot at 14:56. It was the second post hit by the Flyers in the opening frame, as Brink drew iron earlier on a deflection at the 4:06 mark.

2) First period shots on goal were 8-7 Flyers. Shot attempts were 19-17 Toronto. The Flyers blocked six shot attempts by Toronto. Scoring chances were 11-9 Toronto. High-danger scoring chances were 5-2 Flyers. Faceoffs were 11-9 Toronto.

3) With a 2-0 lead in the cash register via Sanheim's goal, Frost was called for a hooking penalty at 1:44 of the second period. Toronto went to their first power play. The Flyers staged a strong penalty kill.

Toronto hit the post at one end and Farabee was denied by Samsonov on a breakaway at the other. Tippett led Konecny on a 2-on-1 chance, electing to pass, TK missed the net from 12 feet at 6:32.

The Flyers went to their first power play at 12:50 as William Nylander was called for an offensive zone slash. Farabee came within a whisker of a goal. With PP2 on the ice, Bobby McMann had a shorthanded breakaway after a gaffe by Zamula. Ersson made the save. After play went back to 5-on-5, Nylander deked around Ersson and had him beaten but the shot went off the post. Frost scored from distance for a 3-0 lead at 16:26.

Right before the second period buzzer, Ersson made a stop on John Tavares from 20 feet. It was his 19th save of the game.

4) Second period shots on goal were 15-12 Flyers (23-19 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 34-22 Flyers (53-40 Toronto overall). The Flyers blocked another 15 shots (21 overall through two periods). Scoring chances were 17-9 Toronto (28-19 Maple Leafs overall). High-danger scoring chances were 6-5 Maple Leafs (10-8 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 8-6 Maple Leafs (19-15 Toronto overall).

5) Frost was called for his second hooking penalty of the game at 1:01 of the third period. Nylander scored at 1:11 to cut the deficit to 3-1. Through five minutes, shots on goal were 3-2 Flyers.

York did a good job of squeezing off a play along the wall. Toronto went offside at 6:45. At 10:16, however, Bertuzzi made it white-knuckle time for the Flyers.

Toronto returned to the power play at 10:50 on a hooking minor against Laughton. Ersson made two key saves and Sanheim came up with a vital shot block. With play back to full strength, Laughton restored a two-goal lead.

Toronto pulled Samsonov for a 6-on-5. The Flyers iced the puck with 2:37 remaining. Tavares tallied at 17:50 to narrow the Flyers' lead to 4-3.