Postgame 5: Flyers Grab a Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Carolina

In overtime, the Hurricanes ended the game on a 2-on-1 rush. Seth Jarvis (26th of the season) finished off a feed from Brent Burns for the winning goal at 1:28.

Ersson made 30 saves on 33 shots in a losing cause. Andersen turned away 31 of 33 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Hurricanes were 0-for-2.

The Flyers dressed the same starting lineup and line combinations in this game as they featured in Tuesday's 4-3 home win against Toronto. For most of the night, the Flyers rolled three forward lines.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 10 Bobby Brink

71 Tyson Foerster - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 27 Noah Cates - 62 Olle Lycksell

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

5 Egor Zamula - 77 Erik Johnson

50 Adam Ginning - 23 Ronnie Attard

33 Samuel Ersson

[32 Felix Sandström]

TURNING POINT

The Flyers put together a strong overall 60 minutes to secure a point in the standings. On the game winning goal, Farabee missed the net on a center slot chance created by Laughton. York was unable to keep the play going as he went for the puck on the boards. Burns broke 2-on-1, and fed Jarvis for the game-winner.

POSTGAME 5

1) Attempting their first line change of the game, the Flyers iced the puck at the 47-second mark of the third period. Philly won the ensuing defensive zone faceoff. At 1:57, at the end of a strong shift by the Laughton line, Andersen makes a shaky save on a shot that nearly found the short side.

Ryan Poehling generated a short-ice transition chance on the next shift. Shots on goal were 2-2 through 2:30. The overturned goal at 4:30 canceled out a would-be 1-0 lead. After play resumed, Brink set up a potential scoring chance for Laughton.

Ersson had a turnover on a puck exchange but then erased it with a 10-bell save on Brendan Lemieux.

The Hurricanes went to the game's first power play at 10:05 as Frost was called for a high-sticking minor. The Flyers killed off the penalty, blocking several shot attempts in the process.

The Hurricanes were called for too many men on the ice at 12:58. Frost was tripped at 13:39 by Jordan Martinook. The Flyers went on a 5-on-3 power play. The puck movement was good, but the Flyers couldn't score a goal. Tippett drew iron on the closest opportunity.



On a set-play dump-in by Evgeny Kuzetsov. Necas seemingly had an open net on a wraparound opportunity at 17:17. Erik Johnson made a goal-saving block at the goal line.

2) First period shots on goal were 9-8 Carolina. Shot attempts were 17-12 Carolina. Scoring chances were 10-9 Carolina. High-danger scoring chances were 4-3 Carolina. Faceoffs were tied at 9-9.

3) At the 47-second mark of the second period, Sanheim was penalized for a cross-check on Jake Guentzel in front of the Philly net. Exiting the penalty box, Sanheim had a breakaway that Andersen stopped off his glove. At 3:17, Frost had a bang-bang chance.

Carolina's Martinook gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 3:56. Laughton got it right back at 4:21. Through 7:50, shots were 5-3 Flyers. Chatfied restored the lead at 10:43.

After a very long shift in their own end, a clearing attempt hit the center ice scoreboard. On the next shift, York was unable to finish off a 3-on-1 rush from the slot. At 14:53, Lemieux was denied point blank on a Necas rebound at the doorstep. Shots on goal were now 11-7 Carolina.

Near the 16:00 mark, Andersen fought off a Brink deflection. The whistle blew at 16:13 after Farabee took a deflected puck off his helmet.

4) Second period shots on goal were 14-8 Carolina (23-16 Hurricanes overall). Shot attempts were 25-14 Carolina (42-26 Hurricanes overall). Scoring chances were 9-8 Hurricanes (18-18 overall overall). High-danger scoring chances were 4-4 (8-8 overall). Faceoffs were 11-10 Carolina (20-19 Hurricanes overall).

5) Poehling generated his own scoring chance in the opening 10 seconds of the third period, moving to the inside on Aho and taking the puck to the net. Two shifts later, Brink had a crack at a loose puck in the low slot. Carolina iced the puck at 1:03. Cates won the ensuing offensive zone draw. Lycksell had a shot on a backhander.

At 2:31, after a Carolina turnover at the offensive blueline, Sanheim blased a shot on net in the Carolina zone. Andersen fought off a Foerster shot from the right dot on the next shift.

The Flyers had a chance off the rush at 5:58. Frost started the play, Konency had the eventual chance. At the whistle, Kuznetsov took a needless cross-checking penalty. On the power play, Laughton hit the upper right goal post on a right circle one-timer off a Frost feed. Late in the power play, Brink teed up a Foerster one-time blast from the left circle. Andersen made the save. Shots on goal were 10-5 Flyers.

At 5-on-5, tallied at the 10:16 mark, Konecny tied the score at 2-2 on a hard-working shift. Shortly thereafter, Farabee had a great chance directly off a Poehling faceoff win.

Martinook had a dangerous chance at 14:20. Attard lost his stick and fellow right-handed shooter Tippett gave his stick to the defender. The Flyers iced the puck with 5:43 on the clock.

The Flyers had a couple straight shifts where they had to go into bend-don't-break mode as they were unable to clear their zone. The Frost line returned the favor at the other end and then got the Poehling line out with Carolina still hemmed in.

Third period shots on goal were 17-7 Flyers (33-30 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 34-20 Flyers (69-65 Carolina overall). Scoring chances were 17-4 Flyers (34-22 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 7-0 Flyers (15-8 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 14-5 Flyers (20-19 Carolina 33-25 Flyers overall).

In overtime, Carolina gained the first possession. Aho had a scoring chance in the opening half minute. Two shifts later, Jake Guentzel had a prime chance off a 2-on-1. Jarvis ended the game at 1:28 on another 2-on-1.