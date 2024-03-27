Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 26 vs. Rangers

Who wouldn’t sign up for a seven-game series of that? Maybe we’ll get it.

This focuses mostly on little things in the first two periods, because that’s when the Flyers were at their best defensively. They continued a run of excellent play that really started with the third period against Carolina, ran through the entirety of the Boston and Florida games, and continued tonight. And it’s not that they did a bunch of bad stuff defensively in the third period tonight, but that frame just got silly.

This first clip is a pretty boring sequence early in the game, but it carries some significance. The notable thing here is that the Flyers didn’t force this play. Travis Konecny receives the puck behind the net and carries it up the far wall. He has Egor Zamula at the point, but (ranger) is anticipating that pass and if Konecny makes it, it’s probably a 2-on-1 the other way in the game’s first 90 seconds. Instead, he just lays it back deep into the corner and waits for the next opportunity.