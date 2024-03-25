Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 23 & 24

The Flyers played well enough overall to have taken all four points out of this weekend. Sometimes the bounces don’t go your way, and that summarizes Sunday’s contest. But if the Flyers play even most of their remaining schedule the way they did these two games, making the playoffs will be a lock.

We’ll start with a Saturday shift from Garnet Hathaway, who’s first able to put himself in position to receive this needle-threading pass up the boards. He chips it in deep and while Boston is able to clear the zone quickly, Hathaway single-handedly makes sure they pay a price to do so. Hathaway’s pressure on the second hit actually forces a turnover, but the Flyers were ready to change so there was no offensive attack at this particular point. But this kind of play can generate scoring chances when not in a change.