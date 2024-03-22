Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 21 vs. Hurricanes

Cam York is going to get every opportunity to embed himself as a cornerstone of the Flyers’ defense for years to come, and perhaps he already can. But he’s a two-way defenseman, and he said after the game that he thinks his offensive side makes him even better defensively. One such chance is here, where York picked up the puck 10 feet inside his own blue line and carried it all the way through the neutral zone while three of his teammates changed; recognizing this, instead of just dumping the puck into the corner, York maneuvers himself into a pretty decent scoring opportunity that at the very least resulted in an offensive zone draw after the change was completed.