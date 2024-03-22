This was a hard-fought contest on both sides of the puck, and each team had a number of chances that often found themselves just short of a goal. On Carolina’s list of chances, a key play by Erik Johnson saved a goal when Martin Necas flew around the net for a wraparound attempt. Notice that Johnson recognizes the situation before Necas is even below the goal line and he changes his angle to get to the back door before Necas can.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 21 vs. Hurricanes
Some notes from the OT point in Raleigh
Cam York is going to get every opportunity to embed himself as a cornerstone of the Flyers’ defense for years to come, and perhaps he already can. But he’s a two-way defenseman, and he said after the game that he thinks his offensive side makes him even better defensively. One such chance is here, where York picked up the puck 10 feet inside his own blue line and carried it all the way through the neutral zone while three of his teammates changed; recognizing this, instead of just dumping the puck into the corner, York maneuvers himself into a pretty decent scoring opportunity that at the very least resulted in an offensive zone draw after the change was completed.
On the Flyers’ tying goal, the entire thing is fueled by just sheer determination on the part of Owen Tippett. He takes control in the zone and bulldozes his way into the slot to take the shot that starts the sequence. That creates the opportunity for Morgan Frost to go between the legs again, and Konecny is able to take advantage of the confusion in front.