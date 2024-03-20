Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 19 vs. Maple Leafs

Some individual contributions to the 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

hbh
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Cam York continues to grow as a young defenseman every night, and John Tortorella has said he intends to give York a ton of ice time over the rest of the season. His defensive play has been solid all year, but little offensive contributions like the one he made with just under five minutes left in the first period are what’s exciting.  This was an inch or two away from being a goal that would have been replayed quite a bit.

TOR@PHI: York tries for a goal

Egor Zamula had several excellent defensive plays tonight, one of which came with just under four minutes left in the first period. In this instance, the young blueliner does an excellent job of snuffing out a Toronto cycle that was starting to threaten a scoring chance.

TOR@PHI: Zamula's defensive play

And finally for this evaluation, we go to Olle Lycksell, who had quite the shift with about five minutes left in the second period.  First he carried the puck about 150 feet, taking everything the Leafs gave him, before unleashing a pretty good shot on Ilya Samsonov.  Then in the same breath at the other end, Lycksell saves a goal after a shot off the post ricocheted in front of a wide open Flyers net.

TOR@PHI: Lycksell gets a look

