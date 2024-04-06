Highlights Beyond Highlights- April 5 vs. Sabres

The Flyers showed signs of snapping out of their funk on Friday night in Buffalo, with a grand opportunity to continue those things into Saturday’s game in Columbus. The shots and chances generated, particularly in the last 10 minutes of the first period and most of the second, is something they’d like to carry over the final two weeks of the season. Here are a few spotlight moments from the contest.

Morgan Frost has started to flash his skill more and more this season, but this under-the-radar play kept a chance alive and led to Travis Konecny drawing a penalty. Frost falls after he tries to play a puck to Konecny in front, and it’s blocked right back towards him. From his knees, Frost is able to kick the puck to his stick, and while still on his knees, he’s able to play it along the end boards to Konecny.