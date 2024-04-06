Highlights Beyond Highlights- April 5 vs. Sabres

Flyers do more things right against the Sabres.

hbh-4.6
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers showed signs of snapping out of their funk on Friday night in Buffalo, with a grand opportunity to continue those things into Saturday’s game in Columbus.  The shots and chances generated, particularly in the last 10 minutes of the first period and most of the second, is something they’d like to carry over the final two weeks of the season.  Here are a few spotlight moments from the contest.

Morgan Frost has started to flash his skill more and more this season, but this under-the-radar play kept a chance alive and led to Travis Konecny drawing a penalty.  Frost falls after he tries to play a puck to Konecny in front, and it’s blocked right back towards him. From his knees, Frost is able to kick the puck to his stick, and while still on his knees, he’s able to play it along the end boards to Konecny.

PHI@BUF: Frost regains puck

Early in the second period, Owen Tippett showed where his speed can be just as much of an asset defensively as it is offensively.  Tippett is able to turn on the jets and get back to break up what was turning into a 2-on-1. Jack Quinn makes a terrific saucer pass attempting to get it between Nick Seeler and Tippett, but Tippett knocks it out of midair to prevent the scoring opportunity.

PHI@BUF: Tippett's backcheck

Here’s the entire sequence leading up to Noah Cates’s goal, and an example of what the Flyers are looking to get back to offensively. This puck is on Columbus’s half of the ice for over a minute and a half and in the zone nearly that entire time before Cates is finally able to put it home.  There are several good plays in this sequence that helped keep it alive.

PHI@BUF: Flyers have possession

And finally, a good heads-up, active-stick play by Cam York thwarts what would have been a ten-bell opportunity for Jeff Skinner at a crucial point in the game.

PHI@BUF: York's stick play

