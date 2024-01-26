Flyers Unveil 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (January 26, 2024)— The Philadelphia Flyers, National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled the 2024 adidas Authentic NHL Stadium Series jersey for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Specifically designed for the Flyers vs. Devils matchup, the special-edition uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Flyers hit the rink outdoors at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, February 17. The game will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series special-edition jersey features bold, statement designs including oversized numbers, letters and Flyers crest magnified to scale for MetLife Stadium. Most notably, the Flyers unique contrast name plate is stretched along the entire width of the sweater, creating the full black stripe complementing the Flyers official burnt orange stripe along the sleeve.

This year’s jerseys also include additional depth to adidas’ Primegreen dimensional cresting that feature layers of twill, embroidery and raised embroidery that add a pique texture. Customizing the jersey to the event, “STADIUM SERIES” appears on the inside back neck of each jersey, rendered in the Flyers’ distinctive font.

Flyers 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series jerseys are available for presale now at Shop.WFCPhilly.com. Tickets for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series are on sale now at NHL.com/StadiumSeriesTickets.