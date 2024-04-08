Flyers Sign Left-Wing Oscar Eklind to a One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has signed left wing Oscar Eklind to a one-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season ($950,000 AAV), according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

23FLY_Eklind_Signed-2568x1444
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Eklind, 25 (7/14/98), spent the 2023-24 season with Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and collected 28 points (17-11=28) in 48 games. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Swedish native led Lulea in goals, ranked T-1st in hits (60), second in power-play goals (6) and penalty minutes (64), T-2nd in game-winning goals (3) and fourth in scoring.

Eklind registered 58 points (30-28=58) and 125 PIM in 160 career contests in five SHL seasons (2016-18, 2021-24) with Malmo, Brynas IF Gavle and Lulea HF. He collected 66 points (31-35=66) and 115 PIM in 183 career contests in four seasons (2017-21) with Patern IK and Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan.

