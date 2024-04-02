Flyers Re-Assign Goaltender Alexei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has re-assigned goaltender Alexei Kolosov from Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL), according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Kolosov, 22 (1/4/02), joins the Phantoms after spending the 2023-24 season with Dinamo Minsk. He went 22-21-3 with a 2.39 goals-against average (GAA), a .907 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts in 47 games. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Minsk, Belarus, registered career highs in games played, wins, shutouts, saves (1,020) and minutes played (2,609:19). He ranked T-6th in the KHL in shutouts, seventh in wins, T-7th in games played and 11th in minutes played. He opened his season with a 26-save shutout vs. Vityaz, Sept. 4, posted three-of-his-four shutouts in his first 10 games of the season, Sept. 4-Oct. 11, and recorded a season-high three-game win streak twice, Oct. 22-29 and Dec. 3-19. The left-glove backstop went 2-4-0 in six playoff appearances with a 2.21 GAA and a .925 SV%.

Kolosov went 49-56-10 with a 2.56 GAA, a .909 SV%, six shutouts and three assists in 120 career KHL games, all with Dinamo Minsk, in four seasons (2020-24). He also went 3-8-0 with a 2.81 GAA, .913 SV% in 12 career KHL playoff contests in three postseasons (2022-24).

Kolosov was selected by Philadelphia in the third round (78th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract on July 9, 2023.