Flyers Prep for Crucial Road Trip

Ahead of the final road trip of the 2025-26 regular season, the Flyers assembled for practice on Monday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. With the Flyers currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division -- automatic playoff position if still there at the end of the season -- it was no surprise that the practice session was brisk and high energy. Over the next five nights, the Flyers (39-26-12) will visit the New Jersey Devils (40-34-3). Detroit Red Wings (40-29-8) and, in their final interconference game until next season, the Winnipeg Jets (33-31-12).

Here are three takeaways from Monday's session.

1. Winning through depth

The addition of Martone and return from injury by Tyson Foerster has made a quick impact on the Flyers' lineup. Meanwhile, veteran waiver wire pickup Luke Glendening has quietly helped to solidify the team's fourth line. All four lines are contributing positive shifts.

"If you look at our team, we have skilled players but we don't have any superstars. Our depth is pretty good right now and that's helped us," team captain Sean Couturier said.

Couturier and Glendening -- one left-handed shooter and one right-handed -- have been able to switch off from the middle to the wing as needed. Glendening has also been an asset in forechecking and wall play.

"Luke is a solid veteran. He just gets it done whatever he's been asked to do, and he's been a great addition," Tocchet said. "He's ripped; works out all the time. He works hard, and he's been a great mentor for the young players."

Meanwhile, other teams have started to deploy their top defensive pairings against the line with Zegras centering Foerster and Owen Tippett. All three players add something unique to the mix: Tippett's rare combination of size and speed, Foerster's 200-foot game and shooting ability, plus Zegras' creativity with the puck. Martone's line with Travis Konecny and Christian Dvorak has also shown instant chemistry.

2. Neutral zone play

Right after the Olympic break, the Flyers simplified their 1-2-2 neutral zone forecheck. It's made a big difference. Players have fewer reads to make, and they are angling their checks efficiently. The result has been that Philly has significantly cut down on opposing controlled entries and dump-ins with high-tempo retrieval pursuit.

"Games can be won or lost in the neutral zone, if you can control that zone," Tocchet said. "The analytics show we've been playing quicker. We've been clogging it up. I think we can press a little more -- back in a little less -- so that's something we can press."

3. Power play reps

A significant portion of Monday's practice was devoted to working on the power play. The previous day, the Flyers ultimately prevailed over the Boston Bruins due to Porter Martone's 5-on-3 goal in overtime. However, the team failed to capitalize on any power plays in regulation and yielded a Boston power play goal. Situations such as these have contributed to why the Flyers (24 regulation wins) will have to win a playoff spot based on standings points without the safety net of prevailing by tiebreaker.

Rasmus Ristolainen took a maintenance day on Monday. Head coach Rick Tocchet indicated that the veteran defenseman is fine to play in the upcoming games. Otherwise, the power play personnel skating at Monday's practice were identical to the units featured against the Bruins. One unit featured Jamie Drysdale, Trevor Zegras, Martone. Tyson Foerster and Noah Cates. The other grouping had Cam York, Owen Tippett, Christian Dvorak, Travis Konecny, and Matvei Michkov.

For the rest of the season, Tocchet and assistant coaches Yogi Svejkovsky and Jay Varady hope that simplifying the 32nd-ranked power play can help.

"I think we have to limit some of our plays and reads. Be more of a shooting power play. Look at the video. I don't want to put a damper on things -- I love the way we're playing and guys are trying to get to where they're supposed to go -- but there's like seven or eight execution plays that you've got to make," Tocchet said.

"Now we've got Porter; (high) hockey IQ. We've got Tyson back now. I think that's going to help."