Flyers Announce Garnet Hathaway as 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

The Philadelphia Flyers are proud to announce Garnet Hathaway as the team’s 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee. The trophy is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” This marks Hathaway’s fifth King Clancy Memorial Trophy nomination, underscoring his sustained leadership and continued impact in the community.

Since founding Hath’s Heroes with his wife Lindsay in 2019, Hathaway has built a platform dedicated to supporting first responders and their families through program resources, financial assistance, and community-based programming. Inspired by his great-grandfather and Winnipeg firefighter, Garnet McElroy, Hath’s Heroes has grown into a sustained initiative that has raised over $220,000 since its inception.

“Garnet Hathaway is the kind of teammate every organization hopes to have. Not just for what he brings on the ice, but for the impact he makes in the community,” said Dan Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Flyers Governor. “What stands out most about Garnet is the way he connects with people. He doesn’t just show up—he invests in those moments. For Garnet, this work has never been about recognition. It’s about making sure the men and women who serve our communities feel seen, supported, and deeply appreciated.”

“I am extremely honored to be nominated for this award,” said Hathaway. “Having a connection to first responders has always made me appreciate their dedication and sacrifices. The connections that Lindsay and I have made through Hath’s Heroes are the most rewarding part of doing this work. It is humbling to hear their stories about what they face on a daily basis.”

Since arriving in Philadelphia in 2023, Hathaway has significantly expanded the program’s reach, personally engaging with thousands of members of the first responders community through meet-and-greets, visiting local firehouses, and supporting community events across the region. Throughout his 12th season in the NHL and third with the Flyers, Hathaway supported local first responders through:

Hath’s Heroes Meet and Greets: Hathaway hosted over 70 first responders and their families for a Flyers game and special postgame meet and greet in the Flyers locker room.

Engine 19 IPA: In August, Hathaway launched Engine 19 IPA in partnership with Dogfish Head Brewing Company and Flyers Charities with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Hath’s Heroes. To amplify the initiative, the Hathaways and Flyers Charities hosted an Engine 19 IPA launch party featuring a silent auction raising thousands of dollars with all proceeds benefitting first responders.

Hits for Hath’s Heroes: Hathaway kicked off the second season of the Hits for Hath’s Heroes campaign where he and his wife Lindsay donate for every Flyers team hit recorded which is then matched by Flyers Charities. Expanding the initiative this season, Hathaway hosted a Hath’s Heroes December Giving Campaign nearly doubling the program’s year-over-year total.

Community Engagement: In July, the Hathaways participated in Families Behind the Badge’s Ben to the Shore Bike Tour as well as attended the nonprofit’s annual Andy Chan Block Party. In November, Hathaway also surprised over 30 firefighters with lunch and a visit at Philadelphia Fire’s Engine 20.

Merchandise: Hathaway partnered with the Flyers and 47 Brand to custom design two hats with a portion of proceeds benefiting Hath’s Heroes.

Donations: By creatively implementing new initiatives to expand Hath’s Heroes, Hathaway has donated over $70,000 to local first responder nonprofits, including Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, Philadelphia Fire Foundation, and Philadelphia Police.

“Rarely have I met someone like Garnet who is in a high-profile position and whose sole priority is to have a personal impact on everyone he meets,” said Mark O’Connor, Executive Director of Families Behind the Badge. "He and his wife Lindsay are thoughtful and creative, always trying to have the maximum effect in all that they support. He uses his platform as a Philadelphia Flyer to engage with first responder families who have suffered loss with patience, kindness, and an extraordinary amount of empathy.”

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman, and former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup Champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.