Practice Notebook - 29.12.23

Lines and pairings used at Friday's skate

PracticeNotebookDec29
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, prepping for Sunday's match-up against the Philadelphia Flyers (6:00 p.m. MT, tickets available here).

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson (illness) did not skate. As such, Jordan Oesterle moved to skate alongside Andersson's usual blueline partner MacKenzie Weegar:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Jordan Oesterle

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

"Hopefully, we can find that chemistry"

Related Content

Photo Gallery - Practice 29.12.23

Photo Gallery - Practice 29.12.23
Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win

Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win
Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'

Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'
Mangiapane - 29.12.23
2:53

Mangiapane - 29.12.23

News Feed

Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'

Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'
Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win

Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win
FlamesTV Podcast - Storytime With Dan Lambert

FlamesTV Podcast - Storytime With Dan Lambert
Flames Using Practice Time To Shuffle Forward Groups

Time To Tinker
Say What - 'Get Something Going Together'

Say What - 'Get Something Going Together'
FlamesTV Podcast - One Goal Short

FlamesTV Podcast - One Goal Short
Say What - 'Just Couldn't Capitalize'

Say What - 'Just Couldn't Capitalize'
Flames fall 2-1 to the Kraken at home

Kadri Scores in Loss
Flames Set For High-Octane Clash With Kraken

'Put The Gas Pedal Down'
Say What - 'Time To Push Now'

Say What - 'Time To Push Now'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 27.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 27.12.23
Honzek Nets Another World Juniors Game-Winner

Honzek Nets Another World Juniors Game-Winner
5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken 26.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken
Honzek Scores Game-Winner In World Juniors Opener

Honzek Scores Game-Winner In World Juniors Opener
Honzek Named To Slovakia's World Juniors Roster

Honzek Named To Slovakia's World Juniors Roster
Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'

Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'
Flames Fall To Kings 5-3

Settle For A Split
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings