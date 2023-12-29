Practice Notebook - 29.12.23

The Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, prepping for Sunday's match-up against the Philadelphia Flyers (6:00 p.m. MT, tickets available here).
Defenceman Rasmus Andersson (illness) did not skate. As such, Jordan Oesterle moved to skate alongside Andersson's usual blueline partner MacKenzie Weegar:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Jordan Oesterle
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar