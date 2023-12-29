Practice Notebook - 29.12.23

The Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, prepping for Sunday's match-up against the Philadelphia Flyers (6:00 p.m. MT, tickets available here).

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson (illness) did not skate. As such, Jordan Oesterle moved to skate alongside Andersson's usual blueline partner MacKenzie Weegar:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Dillon Dube - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Jordan Oesterle

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar