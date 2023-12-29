Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win

Flames prospect Sam Honzek scored his third goal in as many games at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping power Slovakia to an 8-4 win over Norway on Friday.

Slovakia is now 3-0 at the tournament, which is being held in Gothenburg, Sweden, and will wrap up their round robin schedule on Dec. 31 when they take on the USA at 4:00 a.m. MT (TSN).

After Norway opened the scoring early in the first period, Honzek drew Slovakia even with a powerplay goal at 13:35. Parked in the slot, he deflected a pass over Norwegian goaltender Sebastian Aarsund's shoulder.