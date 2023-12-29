Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win

Honzek now has three goals in three games

WorldJuniorsHonzekDay3
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Sam Honzek scored his third goal in as many games at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping power Slovakia to an 8-4 win over Norway on Friday.

Slovakia is now 3-0 at the tournament, which is being held in Gothenburg, Sweden, and will wrap up their round robin schedule on Dec. 31 when they take on the USA at 4:00 a.m. MT (TSN).

After Norway opened the scoring early in the first period, Honzek drew Slovakia even with a powerplay goal at 13:35. Parked in the slot, he deflected a pass over Norwegian goaltender Sebastian Aarsund's shoulder.

Juraj Pekarcik, Dalibor Dvorsky (2), Servac Petrovsky (2), Peter Repcik, and Luca Radivojevic also scored while netminder Adam Gajan made 22 saves for Slovakia. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (2), Stian Solberg, and Petter Vesterheim found the back of the net for Norway.

Through three games at the tournament, Honzek has three goals, four points, and nine shots. Drafted 16th overall by the Flames this past summer, Honzek is in the midst of his second season with Vancouver in the WHL. In five games with the Giants this season, he has three goals and seven points and was recently named the club's captain.

Photo by Chris Tanouye/IIHF 

