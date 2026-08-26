Flames To Host Oilers In Next Gen Showcase Game

The Calgary Flames will host the Edmonton Oilers in the Next Gen Showcase game on Monday, September 14 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Game time is 6:00 p.m. MT with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. MT. Fans will be able to see Matvei Gridin, Arsenii Sergeev, Tyson Gross, Abram Wiebe, Axel Hurtig, as well as other Flames prospects as they face off against their Alberta rival.

All tickets for the Next Gen Showcase Game are $10.00 (taxes and fees included) and are available HERE (children two and under are free) with the proceeds going to the Flames Foundation. There will also be an opportunity to donate to the Flames Sports Bank so fans are encouraged to bring new or used sporting equipment.

Prior to and during the game, Flames Alumni will be on the concourse signing autographs. Fans can also enjoy interactive games on the concourse, meet Harvey the Hound, purchase 50/50 tickets, and more.