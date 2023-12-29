Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'

Lindholm on being reunited with Huberdeau:

"He’s a skilled player, likes to make plays, and when we’re clicking, it’s good. Obviously, there’s times where we both have to be better and help each other out, and so on. Hopefully, we can find that chemistry and help each other out."

On Huberdeau's playmaking ability:

"He’s a guy that makes plays, he has good vision and he’ll find you if you’re open. (I) try to help him as much as possible, give him a lot of room, when he (has) the puck, I try to get open as much as possible. Just try to make it kind of simple, for us, to work hard every shift; the rest will usually come."