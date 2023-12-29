Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'

The talk from the dressing room following Friday's practice

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Lindholm on being reunited with Huberdeau:

"He’s a skilled player, likes to make plays, and when we’re clicking, it’s good. Obviously, there’s times where we both have to be better and help each other out, and so on. Hopefully, we can find that chemistry and help each other out."

On Huberdeau's playmaking ability:

"He’s a guy that makes plays, he has good vision and he’ll find you if you’re open. (I) try to help him as much as possible, give him a lot of room, when he (has) the puck, I try to get open as much as possible. Just try to make it kind of simple, for us, to work hard every shift; the rest will usually come."

"Hopefully, we can find that chemistry"

Mangiapane on being moved to a line with Backlund and Coleman:

"I feel comfortable there, obviously two smart players, so I’m happy to be back on that line and just kind of find my game again."

On why he's found success with Backlund and Coleman:

"I think we just have that chemistry and familiarity, we kind of think the game the same way, so I think we’re able to tell when guys need support, or you give them time and space and kind of get open for a play. We can read off each other pretty well, and I think we kind of play the game the same way."

"Happy to be back on that line"

