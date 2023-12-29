“It was good, a lot of kids,” forward Elias Lindholm said following Friday’s skate. “It’s always good to have some fans out there and get some energy into the building.”

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar grew up watching the odd Ottawa Senators skate, and figures Friday’s open session at the 'Dome provided a lot of lasting memories.

“That’s what it’s all about, right? Lots of kids in the stands and lots of cheering, the atmosphere was great,” he said.

“You know also, over the holidays, it’s nice for the families to get out and watch us, it means a lot to us, the support that they show.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska was mic’d up for Friday’s practice, explaining drill after drill through the Scotiabank Saddledome speakers.

Both Weegar and Lindholm said it an interesting way to keep the fans engaged.

“I tell people all the time, Calgary’s fans are already super-smart, they already understand the game so well, but for the people that might not understand the game super-well, it’s nice that they come here and can see the drills we’re working on and can implement during the game,” he noted.

“It’s a kind of cool way to understand hockey and get involved a little bit.”

The three-day break in the Flames' current schedule helped provide an opportunity for the team to provide a bit of post-holiday cheer, with a New Year's Eve contest with the Flyers next up for the local side.

“It’s a great vibe,“ Weegar said.

“I wish we could do it more often.”