Mascots for Devils, Duke team up for funny March Madness video

Both teams used Prudential Center as site of home games this month

NJ Duke Devils Mascot split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It's a good month to be a devil in New Jersey.

The mascots for the New Jersey Devils and Duke University Blue Devils teamed up for a funny March video shared to social media on the account for Prudential Center, the site where both teams have played some home games this month.

While Prudential Center is the permanent home of the NHL's Devils, it was also the site of top-seeded Duke's last two March Madness victories, over fourth-seeded Arizona in the Tournament's Sweet 16 round on Thursday and against No. 2 Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.

The Devils, who have been on a three-game road trip while the Blue Devils have rolled to their wins, return home on Monday to face the Minnesota Wild.

Scoring victories at "The Rock" as it is affectionately called, prompted NJ Devil to call out Blue Devil for copying.

The video was soundtracked by a famous scene from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" where one sister accuses another of copying her fashion sense.

But with the Blue Devils advancing to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament and the Devils on track to make the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs (they are currently in third in the Metropolitan Division), we imagine these two devils wouldn't mind copying each other if it means they both end up winning it all.

More News

Devils, Wild Complete Home-and-Home Series | PREVIEW

Hischier Hat Trick Leads Devils Past Wild | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5, Wild 2

Devils Shut Out in Winnipeg | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 0 at Jets 4

Devils Road Trip Continues in Winnipeg | PREVIEW