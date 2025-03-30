Mascots for Devils, Duke team up for funny March Madness video

It's a good month to be a devil in New Jersey.

The mascots for the New Jersey Devils and Duke University Blue Devils teamed up for a funny March video shared to social media on the account for Prudential Center, the site where both teams have played some home games this month.

While Prudential Center is the permanent home of the NHL's Devils, it was also the site of top-seeded Duke's last two March Madness victories, over fourth-seeded Arizona in the Tournament's Sweet 16 round on Thursday and against No. 2 Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.

The Devils, who have been on a three-game road trip while the Blue Devils have rolled to their wins, return home on Monday to face the Minnesota Wild.

Scoring victories at "The Rock" as it is affectionately called, prompted NJ Devil to call out Blue Devil for copying.