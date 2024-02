It's the duo hockey and football fans never knew we needed until now.

Ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty and New Jersey Devils mascot NJ Devil teamed up for some impressive football trick shots at MetLife Stadium, the shared home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets.

Gritty and NJ Devil started off easy enough, just tossing a football into a trash can from a nice distance.