Second Practice in Prague | NOTEBOOK

By Marc Ciampa
PRAGUE - The Devils are practicing at the ICERINK in Prague after a day off yesterday to explore the city's sights. We'll have full coverage, including lineups, video and more.

The team went with the lines on Wednesday as they had the past few days:

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian
Foote - Bowers - MacDermid

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec
White - DeSimone

Markstrom
Allen
Daws

Check back for more details on Wednesday's practice in Prague.

