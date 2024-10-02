Second Practice in Prague | NOTEBOOK

Wednesday's Workflow

The team went with the lines on Wednesday as they had the past few days:

Meier - Hughes - Bratt

Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Haula - Noesen

Cotter - Lazar - Bastian

Foote - Bowers - MacDermid

Dillon - Hamilton

Siegenthaler - Kovacevic

Casey - Nemec

White - DeSimone

Markstrom

Allen

Daws

Check back for more details on Wednesday's practice in Prague.