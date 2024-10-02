PRAGUE - The Devils are practicing at the ICERINK in Prague after a day off yesterday to explore the city's sights. We'll have full coverage, including lineups, video and more.
Second Practice in Prague | NOTEBOOK
Wednesday's Workflow
The team went with the lines on Wednesday as they had the past few days:
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian
Foote - Bowers - MacDermid
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec
White - DeSimone
Markstrom
Allen
Daws
Check back for more details on Wednesday's practice in Prague.
