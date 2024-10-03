Devils Practice Shifts to O2 Arena | NOTEBOOK

PRAGUE - The Devils held their third practice in Prague this morning, this time hitting the ice at O2 Arena -- the site of this weekend's games -- for the first time. Check back through the day for full coverage, including lineups, video and more.
You can watch today's practice live (in Czech language) from O2 Arena
Watch Live
The commentary is in Czech language, but if you want a glimpse into the team's practice in Prague, you can watch here:
Thursday's Lines and Skate
The lines and defense pairings were once again the same for the fourth practice in a row:
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian
Foote - Bowers - MacDermid
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec
White - DeSimone
Markstrom
Allen
Daws
