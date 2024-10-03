Devils Practice Shifts to O2 Arena | NOTEBOOK

You can watch today's practice live (in Czech language) from O2 Arena

By Marc Ciampa
PRAGUE - The Devils held their third practice in Prague this morning, this time hitting the ice at O2 Arena -- the site of this weekend's games -- for the first time. Check back through the day for full coverage, including lineups, video and more.

Watch Live

The commentary is in Czech language, but if you want a glimpse into the team's practice in Prague, you can watch here:

Thursday's Lines and Skate

The lines and defense pairings were once again the same for the fourth practice in a row:

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian
Foote - Bowers - MacDermid

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec
White - DeSimone

Markstrom
Allen
Daws

Check back for more details on Thursday's practice in Prague.

